25,835 Shares in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL) Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 2.87% of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAIL. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,278,000.

Shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF stock opened at $62.07 on Friday. SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $71.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.24.

