261,097 Shares in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Bought by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 261,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,399,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.61% of MP Materials at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,628,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $796,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

Get MP Materials alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on MP. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. MP Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

MP opened at $35.15 on Friday. MP Materials Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $51.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.57.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. On average, analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,598,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $53,991,509.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,603,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $155,493,494.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,202,100 shares of company stock valued at $209,490,948 in the last ninety days.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Article: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.