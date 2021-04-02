2,618 Shares in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,618 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 24,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,681,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 226.3% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 143,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,365,000 after acquiring an additional 99,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 132,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,046,000 after acquiring an additional 34,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 7,834 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.70, for a total transaction of $6,515,537.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total transaction of $16,015,500.90. Insiders have sold 34,730 shares of company stock valued at $28,708,908 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CSGP. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $979.00 price objective (up previously from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $904.58.

CSGP stock opened at $861.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $841.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $869.04. The company has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.62 and a beta of 0.97. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $520.17 and a 52-week high of $952.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a current ratio of 16.35.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $444.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.98 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

