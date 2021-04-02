2,772 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Purchased by Sheets Smith Investment Management

Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,000. NVIDIA comprises 1.3% of Sheets Smith Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,433 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $18.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $552.47. The stock had a trading volume of 7,706,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,385,901. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $540.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $533.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $238.39 and a one year high of $614.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. New Street Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $593.56.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

