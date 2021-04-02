$299.85 Million in Sales Expected for Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) will announce sales of $299.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Franklin Electric’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $303.59 million and the lowest is $296.10 million. Franklin Electric posted sales of $266.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Electric will report full year sales of $1.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Franklin Electric.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $321.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.19 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FELE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Franklin Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE opened at $80.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.32 and a beta of 0.98. Franklin Electric has a 12 month low of $41.47 and a 12 month high of $82.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a boost from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is currently 33.82%.

In other news, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 1,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $157,390.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,235.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 14,257 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $1,063,857.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,280.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,092 shares of company stock worth $2,565,023 over the last 90 days. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FELE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the third quarter worth $56,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

