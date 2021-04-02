$299.85 Million in Sales Expected for Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) will announce sales of $299.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Franklin Electric’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $303.59 million and the lowest is $296.10 million. Franklin Electric posted sales of $266.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Electric will report full year sales of $1.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Franklin Electric.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $321.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.19 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FELE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Franklin Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE opened at $80.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.32 and a beta of 0.98. Franklin Electric has a 12 month low of $41.47 and a 12 month high of $82.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a boost from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is currently 33.82%.

In other news, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 1,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $157,390.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,235.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 14,257 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $1,063,857.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,280.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,092 shares of company stock worth $2,565,023 over the last 90 days. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FELE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the third quarter worth $56,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franklin Electric (FELE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE)

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.