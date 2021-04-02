$3.96 Billion in Sales Expected for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) will report sales of $3.96 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.88 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries reported sales of $4.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full year sales of $16.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.45 billion to $16.77 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $16.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.42 billion to $17.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 24.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TEVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.31.

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $11.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of -3.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.12 and a 200-day moving average of $10.36. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $13.30.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, insider Mark Sabag sold 127,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $1,427,677.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,109.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 51.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

