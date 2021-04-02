30429 (TNT.TO) (TSE:TNT) Earns Sector Perform Under Weight Rating from National Bank Financial

30429 (TNT.TO) (TSE:TNT)‘s stock had its “sector perform under weight” rating reaffirmed by National Bank Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for 30429 (TNT.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

30429 has a fifty-two week low of C$5.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.00.

Featured Story: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for 30429 (TNT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 30429 (TNT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.