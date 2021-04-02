$31.09 Million in Sales Expected for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) to report $31.09 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30.43 million and the highest is $31.74 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group reported sales of $28.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will report full-year sales of $132.79 million for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $143.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 9.78%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAMG. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 289.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 141.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAMG opened at $14.47 on Friday. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $15.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.80 million, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.54 and a 200 day moving average of $13.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.70%.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

