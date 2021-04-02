$32.32 Million in Sales Expected for Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) to announce $32.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Veracyte’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.00 million and the lowest is $31.00 million. Veracyte posted sales of $31.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full year sales of $186.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $154.53 million to $199.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $258.55 million, with estimates ranging from $232.70 million to $271.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Veracyte.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 30.46%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VCYT. Truist started coverage on Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Veracyte from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Veracyte from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Veracyte from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.63.

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 52,015 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $2,567,460.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,847.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,354 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $1,021,770.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,500,687.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Veracyte by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 25,318 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Veracyte by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Veracyte in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,261,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Veracyte by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 96,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after buying an additional 17,501 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Veracyte in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

Shares of VCYT stock opened at $52.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.10. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -76.40 and a beta of 0.77. Veracyte has a 12-month low of $19.21 and a 12-month high of $86.03.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

