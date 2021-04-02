35,000 Shares in BlackRock Future Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BFTR) Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Future Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BFTR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 15.22% of BlackRock Future Innovators ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BFTR opened at $49.82 on Friday. BlackRock Future Innovators ETF has a 12-month low of $35.22 and a 12-month high of $57.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.81.

