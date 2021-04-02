3,625 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Purchased by Doheny Asset Management CA

Doheny Asset Management CA bought a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Broadcom by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,158,165 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $507,081,000 after buying an additional 49,366 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 24,321 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $1,074,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $12.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $475.95. 2,352,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,237,411. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.45 and a 1 year high of $495.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $469.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $420.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $194.33 billion, a PE ratio of 75.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.15.

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total value of $2,788,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total value of $8,053,570.47. Insiders have sold a total of 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,241,645 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

