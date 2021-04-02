$37.10 Million in Sales Expected for Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) will report sales of $37.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $37.77 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $36.42 million. Getty Realty reported sales of $34.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full year sales of $150.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $145.68 million to $154.38 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $154.62 million, with estimates ranging from $145.68 million to $163.55 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Getty Realty.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $36.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.49 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 8.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Getty Realty by 1,417.5% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 193,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,327,000 after acquiring an additional 180,675 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $671,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 9,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GTY opened at $28.82 on Friday. Getty Realty has a one year low of $17.98 and a one year high of $31.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.70%.

About Getty Realty

