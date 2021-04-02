38,000 Shares in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Purchased by Aspireon Wealth Advisors

Aspireon Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,000. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 3.4% of Aspireon Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2,524.8% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,709,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,023,000 after buying an additional 2,606,476 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,614,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,453 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 381.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,263,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,186 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,635,000. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,034,000.

IJR traded up $1.56 on Friday, reaching $110.09. 6,135,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,443,947. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.21. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $50.03 and a 52-week high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

