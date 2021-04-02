$396.94 Million in Sales Expected for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) will announce $396.94 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $394.67 million and the highest is $399.00 million. FactSet Research Systems reported sales of $374.08 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover FactSet Research Systems.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $391.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.90 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 51.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.55 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FDS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.30.

In related news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 783 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.72, for a total transaction of $258,953.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,838.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total transaction of $505,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,415.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,466 shares of company stock worth $2,651,182 in the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 521.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FDS opened at $317.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $313.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.70. FactSet Research Systems has a fifty-two week low of $249.13 and a fifty-two week high of $363.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.33%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

