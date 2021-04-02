397,594 Shares in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Purchased by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 397,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,956,000. Dollar Tree makes up 0.6% of Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of Dollar Tree as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $403,647.66. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DLTR stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.93. 1,521,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,969,147. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.43 and a 12-month high of $117.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DLTR shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.11.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Featured Story: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.