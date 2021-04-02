$4.34 Billion in Sales Expected for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) to report $4.34 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Charles Schwab’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.24 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.55 billion. The Charles Schwab posted sales of $2.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 65.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab will report full year sales of $16.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.51 billion to $17.44 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $17.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.66 billion to $17.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Charles Schwab.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

SCHW has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.14.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 7,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $409,257.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,798,859.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,377,188 shares of company stock worth $81,392,180 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,465,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,434,757,000 after buying an additional 5,701,750 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,073,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,509,640,000 after buying an additional 41,059,393 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,431,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,985,358,000 after buying an additional 10,530,658 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,150,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,174,847,000 after buying an additional 2,407,536 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,478,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $980,100,000 after buying an additional 2,825,764 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SCHW opened at $66.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Charles Schwab has a twelve month low of $31.63 and a twelve month high of $68.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.56 and its 200 day moving average is $51.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

