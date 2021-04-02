$40.06 Million in Sales Expected for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) will report $40.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $80.89 million and the lowest is $19.50 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $55.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 28.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $159.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $147.60 million to $179.06 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $135.68 million, with estimates ranging from $112.70 million to $147.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 26.25% and a negative return on equity of 44.96%. The business had revenue of $18.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on RIGL shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Rigel Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Tri Locum Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RIGL opened at $3.43 on Friday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $5.50. The company has a market cap of $583.24 million, a P/E ratio of -22.87 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

