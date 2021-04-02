$407.17 Million in Sales Expected for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) will announce $407.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $402.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $420.00 million. Healthcare Services Group reported sales of $449.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full year sales of $1.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Healthcare Services Group.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $423.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HCSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

Shares of HCSG stock opened at $28.61 on Friday. Healthcare Services Group has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $35.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.15 and its 200-day moving average is $26.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.2062 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 12,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 18,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 70.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 77,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

