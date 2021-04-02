456,250 Shares in Altitude Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ALTUU) Acquired by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in Altitude Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ALTUU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 456,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,722,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Altitude Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Altitude Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Altitude Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Altitude Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $518,000.

Shares of ALTUU opened at $10.87 on Friday. Altitude Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $17.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.08.

Altitude Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

