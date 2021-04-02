46,196 Shares in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 46,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of MarineMax as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of MarineMax during the third quarter worth approximately $745,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 6.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in MarineMax by 5.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 808,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,749,000 after buying an additional 39,829 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in MarineMax during the third quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in MarineMax by 426.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 397,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,209,000 after buying an additional 322,167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

HZO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northcoast Research downgraded MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist increased their price target on MarineMax from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on MarineMax from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.38.

NYSE HZO opened at $49.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.79. MarineMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $63.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.57 and its 200 day moving average is $37.76.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.43. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total value of $115,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,142.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $443,700.00. Insiders sold 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,919,780 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

