$48.90 Million in Sales Expected for MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) will post $48.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $48.10 million to $49.70 million. MidWestOne Financial Group reported sales of $47.56 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full-year sales of $190.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $185.50 million to $195.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $183.95 million, with estimates ranging from $182.90 million to $185.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow MidWestOne Financial Group.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $49.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.10 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MOFG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

MidWestOne Financial Group stock opened at $31.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $495.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.85. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $33.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

In other news, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 2,000 shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $57,520.00. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $183,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV purchased a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 104.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. 56.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, institutional customers, and government agencies. It offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

