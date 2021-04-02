4,803 Shares in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) Purchased by Sheets Smith Investment Management

Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,000. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.1% of Sheets Smith Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VONG. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,218,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,494,000 after purchasing an additional 139,743 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 60,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,427,000.

NASDAQ:VONG traded up $3.66 on Friday, hitting $253.67. 138,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,381. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $146.88 and a 1 year high of $262.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $249.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%.

