4,820 Shares in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1,733.3% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

ASML has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Cowen upgraded ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.40.

NASDAQ:ASML traded up $19.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $637.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,908,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,699. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $569.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $476.27. ASML Holding has a one year low of $242.25 and a one year high of $639.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.46 billion, a PE ratio of 71.26, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.18. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a $1.8864 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 34.40%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

