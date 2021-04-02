4,938 Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Purchased by Laird Norton Trust Company LLC

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,938 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,022,688 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $219,448,000 after acquiring an additional 557,891 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,236,427,000 after acquiring an additional 401,671 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,471,049 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $315,656,000 after acquiring an additional 352,847 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,703,214 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,009,212,000 after acquiring an additional 344,384 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,179,567 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $467,691,000 after acquiring an additional 290,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.55.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $225.21. 2,441,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,361,154. The business’s 50 day moving average is $215.29 and its 200-day moving average is $215.87. The company has a market capitalization of $167.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $155.00 and a 1-year high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.