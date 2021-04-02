49,591 Shares in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 49,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,130,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.15% of Reata Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RETA. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RETA opened at $100.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.57. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.17 and a 52 week high of $186.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.41.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.14) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,340.72% and a negative return on equity of 163.42%. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.91) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

