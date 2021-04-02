4NEW 24-Hour Volume Hits $4,093.00 (KWATT)

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded 82.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. During the last seven days, 4NEW has traded up 105.4% against the US dollar. 4NEW has a market capitalization of $139,034.23 and $4,093.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 4NEW token can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 4NEW alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.60 or 0.00052990 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00019994 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1,146.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $394.93 or 0.00662323 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00069906 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00028048 BTC.

About 4NEW

4NEW (CRYPTO:KWATT) is a token. 4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 tokens. The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . 4NEW’s official website is 4new.io

4NEW Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4NEW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 4NEW using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 4NEW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 4NEW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.