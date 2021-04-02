$516.49 Million in Sales Expected for Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) will report sales of $516.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $424.83 million and the highest estimate coming in at $575.00 million. Renewable Energy Group reported sales of $474.56 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will report full-year sales of $2.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Renewable Energy Group.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $547.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.26 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on REGI shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,191,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 55.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,080,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,068,000 after purchasing an additional 387,701 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 631,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,696,000 after purchasing an additional 359,502 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 525,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,194,000 after purchasing an additional 26,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,169,000. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of REGI stock opened at $68.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.19. Renewable Energy Group has a 12 month low of $18.73 and a 12 month high of $117.00.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

