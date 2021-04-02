52,700 Shares in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Purchased by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 52,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 212,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 18,393 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management purchased a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $332,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,053,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,183,000 after acquiring an additional 167,056 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other JBG SMITH Properties news, CFO Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $163,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven A. Museles sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $493,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JBGS opened at $32.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 6.50. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 295.03, a P/E/G ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.95. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $34.70.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $148.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.44 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 0.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered JBG SMITH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

