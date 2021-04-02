52,869 Shares in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Acquired by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 52,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 121,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ELAN shares. Argus lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Gabelli reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.68.

ELAN opened at $28.79 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1-year low of $18.37 and a 1-year high of $34.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of -50.51, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.29.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. On average, research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

