$529.31 Million in Sales Expected for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) to announce sales of $529.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $427.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $607.53 million. LGI Homes posted sales of $454.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full-year sales of $2.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $3.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover LGI Homes.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by $1.24. LGI Homes had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $897.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. LGI Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $153.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 12.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. LGI Homes has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $154.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.04.

In other news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $1,352,800.00. Also, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total value of $502,336.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,092 shares of company stock valued at $10,099,846. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LGIH. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in LGI Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in LGI Homes by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

