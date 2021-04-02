$552.25 Million in Sales Expected for South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) will report sales of $552.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $546.00 million to $560.94 million. South Jersey Industries posted sales of $534.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full year sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover South Jersey Industries.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $485.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.72 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.39%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SJI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on South Jersey Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised South Jersey Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 135.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in South Jersey Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in South Jersey Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in South Jersey Industries by 505.6% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 5,784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SJI opened at $23.06 on Friday. South Jersey Industries has a 52-week low of $18.24 and a 52-week high of $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is presently 108.04%.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

