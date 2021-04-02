5,538 Shares in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Acquired by EMC Capital Management

EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter worth $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 210.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. 96.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on INSP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $162.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.50.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, insider Randy Ban sold 30,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.15, for a total value of $5,498,562.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INSP traded up $0.89 on Friday, hitting $207.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,376. The company’s 50-day moving average is $217.47 and its 200 day moving average is $182.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of -89.60 and a beta of 1.71. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.08 and a 1-year high of $252.25. The company has a quick ratio of 14.18, a current ratio of 14.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $46.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.20 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 61.07% and a negative return on equity of 32.23%. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

