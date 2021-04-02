56,534 Shares in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Bought by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 56,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 258.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 27,798 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the fourth quarter valued at $434,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,525,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,237 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the fourth quarter worth $4,821,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the 4th quarter valued at $417,000. Institutional investors own 19.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PTVE. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Pactiv Evergreen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Pactiv Evergreen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Pactiv Evergreen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.86.

PTVE stock opened at $13.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.28. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $19.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion and a PE ratio of 7.54.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

