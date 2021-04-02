567,200 Shares in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Purchased by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 567,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,653,000. Uniti Group comprises about 0.6% of Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Clear Street Markets LLC owned 0.24% of Uniti Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uniti Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Uniti Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Uniti Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Uniti Group by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Uniti Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of Uniti Group stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $11.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,291,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,301,741. Uniti Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.86 and a 1 year high of $13.40. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.11.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.64). On average, research analysts forecast that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

Further Reading: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.