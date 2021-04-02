57,353 Shares in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Acquired by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 57,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 141.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,621,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123,316 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in Exelon by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,377,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,145,000 after purchasing an additional 50,130 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 3,814.3% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 719,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,369,000 after buying an additional 700,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Shares of EXC stock opened at $43.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $32.39 and a 12 month high of $46.02.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $524,808.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus boosted their price target on Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Exelon from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.64.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Article: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.