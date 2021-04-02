62,301 Shares in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 62,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,004,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.14% of MP Materials as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,603,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $155,493,494.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,598,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $53,991,509.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,202,100 shares of company stock valued at $209,490,948.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.40.

Shares of MP traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.15. 4,542,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,936,711. MP Materials Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $51.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.57.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. Equities research analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

