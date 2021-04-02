62,686 Shares in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 62,686 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.07% of Evolent Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 27,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 504,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Evolent Health from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Evolent Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Cowen upped their price objective on Evolent Health from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Evolent Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evolent Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.91.

NYSE EVH opened at $20.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.40. Evolent Health, Inc. has a one year low of $4.56 and a one year high of $22.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 52.35%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

