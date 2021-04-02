6,350 Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Purchased by EMC Capital Management

EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,000. CrowdStrike accounts for about 1.0% of EMC Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,177,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,216 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,326,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,694,000 after purchasing an additional 249,557 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,710,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,488,000 after buying an additional 569,769 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,645,000 after buying an additional 864,482 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CrowdStrike by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,465,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,384,000 after buying an additional 459,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike stock traded up $4.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $187.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,344,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,175,338. The stock has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -389.64 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.19. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $54.11 and a one year high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $193.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.64.

In related news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total value of $457,681.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.48, for a total value of $64,473,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 897,467 shares of company stock valued at $185,598,249 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

See Also: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.