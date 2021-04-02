64,010 Shares in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Bought by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 64,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 436.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HWM opened at $31.82 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $32.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.81. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

