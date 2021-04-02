6,457 Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Acquired by Luken Investment Analytics LLC

Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,000. Honeywell International comprises approximately 1.0% of Luken Investment Analytics LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Hambro & Partners boosted its position in Honeywell International by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 4,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 231,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 131,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 12,255 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 55,060 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $216.80. 2,109,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,850,455. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.11 and a 52 week high of $219.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $150.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.03.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

Several analysts recently commented on HON shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.53.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.