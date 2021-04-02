6,575 Shares in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Bought by Sheets Smith Investment Management

Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new position in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 71.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NVCR traded up $1.17 on Friday, hitting $133.35. 450,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,374. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.83. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 701.88 and a beta of 1.29. NovoCure Limited has a 1-year low of $55.40 and a 1-year high of $194.75.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). NovoCure had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NovoCure news, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 63,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.48, for a total transaction of $11,006,638.72. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 123,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,296,795.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

NVCR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NovoCure from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist upped their target price on shares of NovoCure from $118.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.13.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

