6,575 Shares in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Bought by Sheets Smith Investment Management

Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new position in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 71.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ NVCR traded up $1.17 on Friday, hitting $133.35. 450,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,374. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.83. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 701.88 and a beta of 1.29. NovoCure Limited has a 1-year low of $55.40 and a 1-year high of $194.75.
In other NovoCure news, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 63,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.48, for a total transaction of $11,006,638.72. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 123,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,296,795.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.
NVCR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NovoCure from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist upped their target price on shares of NovoCure from $118.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.13.
NovoCure Company Profile
NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.
