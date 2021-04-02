66,941 Shares in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Bought by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 66,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,034,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.16% of Omnicell as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Omnicell by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Omnicell by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Omnicell by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Omnicell by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Omnicell by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $134.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 154.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.16 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $249.20 million for the quarter. Omnicell had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.96%. On average, equities analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Omnicell news, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 1,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.62, for a total transaction of $157,778.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,411,226.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Omnicell from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.83.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.