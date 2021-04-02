67,316 Shares in Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 67,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.25% of Biodesix as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Biodesix in the fourth quarter valued at $1,550,000.

NASDAQ BDSX opened at $20.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.24. Biodesix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $31.99.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.19. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Biodesix, Inc. will post -5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BDSX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Biodesix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Biodesix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Biodesix from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

About Biodesix

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

