6,889 Shares in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Acquired by Sheets Smith Investment Management

Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,889 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,000. Veeva Systems makes up about 1.7% of Sheets Smith Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,716,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,225,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 482,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,305,000 after acquiring an additional 54,466 shares in the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $831,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VEEV. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.04.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.02, for a total value of $719,873.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,080.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total value of $80,334.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,242.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,714 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,942 over the last three months. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:VEEV traded up $6.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $267.77. The company had a trading volume of 908,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,897. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.25 and a 1-year high of $325.54. The firm has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a PE ratio of 125.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $275.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.16.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

