69,960 Shares in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 69,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,009,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.09% of FormFactor as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 261,685.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,572 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in FormFactor in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,578,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in FormFactor in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,949,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in FormFactor in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,711,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in FormFactor by 58.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 473,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,809,000 after buying an additional 175,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Get FormFactor alerts:

In related news, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $877,500.00. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,156,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,777,813.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FORM shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

NASDAQ:FORM opened at $49.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 50.25 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.64 and a 200-day moving average of $39.44. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.16 and a 52 week high of $52.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FormFactor Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM).

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.