7,710 Shares in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Acquired by Laird Norton Trust Company LLC

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DEO stock traded up $3.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $167.44. 411,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,037. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $120.12 and a 1-year high of $170.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.22. The firm has a market cap of $97.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $1.5348 per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. Diageo’s payout ratio is 55.45%.

DEO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Diageo in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.33.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

