$786.28 Million in Sales Expected for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to announce sales of $786.28 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $546.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $899.27 million. Winnebago Industries posted sales of $402.46 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 95.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full-year sales of $3.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $3.49 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Winnebago Industries.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $839.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.28 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WGO shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Truist raised their target price on Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised their target price on Winnebago Industries from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.87.

In other news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 9,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total transaction of $666,507.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,661.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew L. Miller sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $3,377,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,299 shares of company stock worth $5,256,109 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 6,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 1,261.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WGO opened at $79.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.82 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.84. Winnebago Industries has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $87.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.95%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

