7digital Group (LON:7DIG) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.44

7digital Group plc (LON:7DIG)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.44 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 1.55 ($0.02). 7digital Group shares last traded at GBX 1.38 ($0.02), with a volume of 14,108,316 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.44 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £37.43 million and a P/E ratio of -13.75.

7digital Group Company Profile (LON:7DIG)

7digital Group plc operates as a digital music technology company worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Licensing, Content, and Creative. The company's Licensing division engages in the creation of software solutions for managing and delivering digital content; and the provision of an API based platform for third parties to create digital music, as well as provides client side software applications.

