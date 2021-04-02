80,953 Shares in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Acquired by Laird Norton Trust Company LLC

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 80,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,096,000. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up about 2.0% of Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC owned approximately 0.18% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 184.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,950,000 after acquiring an additional 484,702 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 625,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,476,000 after acquiring an additional 7,624 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 545,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,005,000 after acquiring an additional 10,271 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 384,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,059,000 after acquiring an additional 122,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 379,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,849,000 after buying an additional 7,374 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock traded up $3.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $240.32. 110,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,695. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $140.28 and a 1-year high of $240.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $234.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.67.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

