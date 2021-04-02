8,122 Shares in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Bought by Sheets Smith Investment Management

Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,000. Qorvo makes up approximately 1.2% of Sheets Smith Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,063,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,507,035,000 after acquiring an additional 44,929 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,440,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $738,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,209 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 136.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 981,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,633,000 after acquiring an additional 567,088 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 132.3% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 629,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,631,000 after acquiring an additional 358,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,199,000 after acquiring an additional 265,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on QRVO. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Qorvo from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qorvo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays upgraded Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Qorvo from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.09.

QRVO stock traded up $10.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $192.90. 1,991,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,404,432. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.93 and a twelve month high of $194.28. The company has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.60. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

